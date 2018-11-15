हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maoist posters threaten Mamata Banerjee's ministers of beheading, say 'TMC govt fooling people'

The posters were strewn over the road near the Murakata jungle under Gurguripal Police Station limits. 

Play

KOLKATA: Just 24 hours after four people were arrested over alleged Maoist links from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, several posters favouring the Naxals were spotted at the Murakata forest on Thursday morning. 

The posters read, ''warning the state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Salboni MLA Srikant Mahato. Behead and bring their heads to us. The government is fooling people of Jangalmahal by offering them Rs.2 per kg rice.” 

The posters end with Communist Party of India (Maoists) written at the bottom of the warning from the Naxals.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police are trying to ascertain whether these posters are actually linked with Maoists or the handiwork of some miscreants. 

This comes at a time when four people were arrested by Goaltore Police Station on Tuesday.

The four arrested persons were identified as Sabysachi Goswami, Sanjib Majumdar, Arkadip Goswami and Tipu Sultan.  

They were arrested from a football field near Kanjimakli forest in West Midnapore district as they were preparing to allegedly attend a confidential meeting. 

As many as 43 leaflets were found with them. 

The leaflets were signed by Akash alias Ashim Mandal – state secretary of CPI(Maoists) and sole surviving member of Kishenji’s squad. 

The last time Akash issued a press statement was back in 2011 and this is for the first time in the last seven years after Kishenji’s death in operations by joint forces that he has come up with a statement. 

