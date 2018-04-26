Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan says her case is similar to Kathua rape case

KOLKATA: In yet another twist to Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan case, the cricketer's estranged wife has now alleged that her case is similar to the Kathua rape case.

Hasin Jahan, who has accused her husband of domestic violence and infidelity and even filed a police complaint in this regard, has now compared herself to the Kathua rape victim.

She has said that her plight was no different than that of the minor Barkwal community girl who was repeatedly raped for eight days before being strangled and bludgeoned to death.

Jahan made these statements while participating in a protest march in Kolkata on April 23 which was held against the horrific Kathua rape case.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, a teary-eyed Hasina said that her case is similar to the Kathua rape case and the only difference is that she is still alive.

“Those who are guilty of the crime should be punished. Even my case is similar to this. But I am alive. Even I have been subjected to what happened in that case,'' Jahan said.

Here is what Hasin Jahan said during the protest march.

Further Shami and his family members, Jahan continued by saying, ''They had planned to rape me, kill me and then dump my body in a forest. It’s been almost two months that I am fighting against all this.”

Neither Mohammed Shami nor any of his family members have reacted to Hasin Jahan’s recent allegations.

Jahan has, meanwhile, demanded a monthly compensation of Rs 10 lakh per month for the interim period when the case is on. Hasin Jahan has demanded Rs 7 lakh as family maintenance while Rs three lakh per month for the child.

According to her lawyer, the court has understood the significance of the litigation and has hence decided to hear it on urgent basis. He said that the court has also asked Shami to clarify his point immediately.

Earlier in March, Hasin Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the case.

Mamata had met the cricketer's wife at the state Assembly for around 15 minutes and heard Jahan's complaint against Shami. Stating that she was content with the meeting, Hasin Jahan had told reporters.

''She listened to me. The Chief Minister was kind and empathetic. She has given assurances of support," she said.

Apart from the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair, she had also alleged that the cricketer had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Hasin Jahan, who has accused Mohammed Shami of domestic violence and infidelity, had also alleged that the pacer had forced her to have physical relationship with his brother. She had even claimed that the cricketer’s mother and brother tortured her and wanted to kill her.

Cricketer Shami and his family have denied all the allegations made against them by Hasin Jahan, who had filed a complaint against them at the Jadavpur Police Station in Kolkata.