Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground today
Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend the RSS programme here at Central Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday.
After police refused permission, the Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the RSS to hold the programme, which is to be attended by its supremo Mohan Bhagwat, but with some conditions.
Justice Joymalyo Bagchi said the programme scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 6 PM can be held at Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the city.
The court ordered that no outsiders, except the invitees shall be present in the rally.
The HC order came after the Kolkata police on Thursday told RSS that it cannot give permission for a rally on January 14 and asked them to fix an alternative date.
Hailing the Calcutta High Court's order, BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said democracy has prevailed over "gundacracy" of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
RSS' state leadership said West Bengal government should "take lessons" from it.
"We thank the court for the verdict. We will abide by whatever the court has said. We feel that the state government should take lessons from the verdict. We are not a political organisation. We are a social organisation. Then why is the state administration trying to stop us from holding the rally?" RSS spokesperson Jishnu Basu told reporters.
