PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 14:43
Kolkata: A video has surfaced on social media showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocking at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The Trinamool Congress supremo recently called nationwide protests against the Modi government after the CBI arrested former union minister Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.
On learning about Bandyopadhyay's arrest, a fuming Chief Minister Banerjee had lashed out at the Centre and sought the arrest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah instead.
Albeit the video is an old one, when Mamata had said something similar about arresting Modi, yet the PM's awesome response holds true even today.
Watch the video here:
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 14:42
