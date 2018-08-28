Rape or extramarital affairs? Housewife's nude body found by lakeside

KOLKATA: A 35-year-old housewife's nude body was found by the lakeside at South 24 Parganas' Kulpi block on Monday night. The victim was allegedly sexually abused moments before being murdered, said the police.

Cops have not ruled out the possibility of extramarital affairs.

The victim, Runa Laila Khan, lived with her husband in Karimpur Hat area of Kachuberia village under Kulpi Police Station, reports Zee 24 Ghanta.

She travelled to her village home from Karimpur Hat every afternoon, said the husband.

However, on Monday, she failed to return home by evening. Following this, the husband started searching for her in neighbourhood areas.

At around 10:00 pm, he spotted Runa's shoes in a bamboo forest, a little distance away from the village house. Suspicious by now, the husband started looking for Runa in the nearby areas.

After some time, he discovered Runa's nude body lying by the pondside.

He immediately raised a hue and cry, following which locals arrived on spot and informed the police.

Several pieces of jewellery, that Runa was wearing at the time of the alleged murder, has vanished, added the police.

The victim was sexually abused and physically tortured before death, preliminary investigations revealed.

We're also not ruling out the angle of extramarital affairs, said police.

The victim's body has been sent for autopsy at the Diamond Harbor District Hospital, said police.