Rose Valley chit fund scam: Trinamool Congress MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay at CBI office

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay on Wednesday reached CBI office in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Speaking to the media, the TMC leader said, “I have come here (CBI office) to clarify my position on whatever question they have.”

Last week the CBI arrested another Trinamool MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tapas Pal, who was director in two companies of Rose Valley, had been under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for some time.

The ED had earlier arrested Gautam Kundu, the chairman of Rose Valley Group of Companies.

Meanwhile, Pal’s daughter Sohini also appeared before CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time.

Gautam Kundu had started off with investment schemes and times share schemes of various kinds and is said to have raised over Rs 15,000 crore, which is six times higher than Saradha group’s collection from the market.

The group had allegedly floated a total of 27 companies for running the alleged chit fund operations out of which only half-a-dozen were active.

Like Saradha Group, the Rose Valley group too has a diversified business activities like hotels, entertainment, cinema production etc, most of which had been questioned by SEBI.