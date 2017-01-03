Rose Valley chit fund scam: Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was summoned by the CBI for questioning earlier in the day.
This was the Trinamool leader's third summon for interrogation in relation to his alleged association with the alleged Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam.
Bandopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office here at around 11 am, was subjected to more than four hours of intensive interrogation by the national investigation agency, after which he was arrested.
Bandyopadhyay, who was summoned twice in December last year by the CBI, skipped the meeting stating his engagement at the parliamentary session.
On reaching the CBI office earlier today, Bandopadhyay had told waiting reporters that he had come to face interrogation and know what the charges were against him.
The agency that is investigating the Ponzi scheme scam has already interrogated another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul for his alleged involvement in the case.
Paul was arrested on December 30 and later shifted to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation.
