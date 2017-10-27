SC allows Centre to withdraw forces from strife-torn Darjeeling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Central government to withdraw seven of the 15 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) stationed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal. The Centre had appealed for withdrawal of forces so that they can be used for election duties in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The SC bench asked West Bengal government to file its reply within a week to the Centre's appeal against the Calcutta High Court order directing it to allow all 15 companies of paramilitary forces to remain in the state. The court will now hear the matter on November 27.

The Calcutta High Court had stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from strife-torn Darjeeling hills till October 27 after the state government approached it against the Centre's decision.

Four additional companies of the CAPF were deployed in the region after the High Court had ordered the Centre on July 14 to deploy forces in addition to the 11 that were already present in the hills then.

The West Bengal government had written to the Centre seeking extended deployment of CAPF till December 25, but was told that of the 15 companies present, 10 would be withdrawn on October 15 and the rest by October 20.