spurious liquor

Seven dead after consuming spurious liquor in Nadia's Chowdhuripara

Locals claim that several small hubs selling country-made liquor have recently surfaced in the area.

Seven dead after consuming spurious liquor in Nadia&#039;s Chowdhuripara

KOLKATA: Seven persons died and several others fell sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Chowdhuripara, that comes under the jurisdiction of Santipur police station.

Deceased's family members claimed that the seven persons, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor. 

However, the police are yet to confirm the cause of death.

“The cause of death is yet to be known. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and only then the cause of the death will be ascertained,” said Rupesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Nadia district.

Locals claim that several small hubs selling country-made liquor have recently surfaced in the area and that drinking is a major cause of concern in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, the group assembled at one such hub in Chowdhuripara and consumed liquor. After retiring to their homes, they felt uneasy and most of them had to be rushed to the Kalna Hospital in Burdwan district. Four were declared dead on arrival. Three others remained critical and later succumbed to death.

Meanwhile, police have launched massive raids across the area and recovered several litres of spurious liquor. However, the main kingpin of the network is at large.

A complaint has been registered. An investigation into the case is underway.

