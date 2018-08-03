हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Seven drown, 1 missing as fishing boat capsizes in West Bengal

The boat "FB Paromita" capsized when it hit a sand dune while crossing the Hooghly river

Representational image

Kolkata: Seven persons were killed and one went missing when a fishing boat capsized after hitting a sand dune on the Hooghly river in South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a state disaster management department official said.

Most of the people who died were fishermen, the official said.

The boat "FB Paromita" capsized when it hit a sand dune while crossing the Hooghly river, he said.

The bodies of the seven persons have been rescued while one is still missing, he said adding that search for the missing fisherman is still on. 

