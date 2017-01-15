Stampede at Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal; 6 dead, 10 hospitalised
Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, at least six persons died on Sunday after a stampede took place in Gangasagar Mela.
Also, 10 others were injured and have been taken to a hospital.
Reportedly, the stampede happened on jetty number 5 of Kachuberia area (South24 Parganas) while people were getting on the boat, news agency ANI said.
Gangasagar Mela is organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Earlier, on Saturday, at least 16 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and offered puja at the Kapil Muni temple.
Security arrangements
The state government and South 24-Parganas district administration have taken a number of measures to avoid any untoward incident and deployed 9,000 policemen and volunteers to provide assistance to the pilgrims.
Altogether 165 CCTVs were also installed at various places to keep a close watch, officials said.
A drone and 20 vessels, including several from the Coast Guard, were being used for surveillance.
Theme of the mela
The theme of Ganga Sagar mela being 'Green and Clean' this year, the administration made arrangements for 10,000 toilets so that people could use it.
