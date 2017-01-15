Stampede at Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal, 6 dead; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, at least six persons died on Sunday after a stampede took place in Gangasagar Mela.

Also, 10 others were injured and have been taken to a hospital.

Reportedly, the stampede happened on jetty number 5 of Kachuberia area (South24 Parganas) while people were getting on the boat, news agency ANI said.

PM announces ex-gratia

PM approved ex-gratia from PMNRF, of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those deceased & Rs. 50,000 for those injured in the stampede in WB. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

Saddened by the loss of lives caused by a stampede in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

My prayers with those injured in the stampede in West Bengal. May they recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

Gangasagar Mela is organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Earlier, on Saturday, at least 16 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and offered puja at the Kapil Muni temple.

Security arrangements

The state government and South 24-Parganas district administration have taken a number of measures to avoid any untoward incident and deployed 9,000 policemen and volunteers to provide assistance to the pilgrims.

Altogether 165 CCTVs were also installed at various places to keep a close watch, officials said.

A drone and 20 vessels, including several from the Coast Guard, were being used for surveillance.

Theme of the mela

The theme of Ganga Sagar mela being 'Green and Clean' this year, the administration made arrangements for 10,000 toilets so that people could use it.