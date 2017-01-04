Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest in Rose Valley chit fund scam triggers protest, BJP leader's house attacked in Bengal
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers allegedly attacked BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara on Tuesday night to protest the arrest of the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Rose Valley chit fund scam case.
A case has been registered by the police.
Earlier, the BJP office was attacked in Kolkata by the students wing of Trinamool Congress over the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.
Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed in large numbers near the BJP state headquarters.
As the news of the MP's arrest spread, hundreds of Trinamool activists took to the streets.
The Trinamool supporters shouted slogans and blocked the entrances to the BJP office. A few BJP workers bled from the head as they spoke to the media.
Carrying TMC flags and shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agitated party workers accused the BJP of pursuing vendetta politics.
Some cars parked in the alley leading to the office were vandalised and stones pelted at the building.
The situation became worse in the evening as thousands of Trinamool supporters broke police barricades and jostled with police personnel posted in front of the BJP office.
The CBI yesterday arrested Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, the second of a party MP within a week.
The CBI last week arrested Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
Tapas Pal, who was director in two companies of Rose Valley, had been under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for some time.
