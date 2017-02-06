Supreme Court grants bail to Saradha scam accused Manoranjana Sinh
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:26
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Saradha chit fund scam accused Manoranjana Sinh.
A bench comprising justices Arunabh Mishra and Amitava Roy said that application for bail has been allowed but with some conditions.
Manoranjana Sinh, lodged in a jail in West Bengal, is the estranged wife of former union minister Matang Sinh.
Matang Sinh is also facing trial in connection with its money laundering probe in the Saradha chit fund case.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:26
