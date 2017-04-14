Talk of any secret understanding with Trinamool false: Rajnath Singh

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday advised his BJP`s West Bengal unit not to pay attention to the "false propaganda" by the Left Front and the Congress about any "secret understanding" between his party and the state`s ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Secretary Rahul Sinha, the veteran leader dismissed the allegations as part of the state opposition`s "political strategy".

"He told us not to be bothered about these false propaganda by state left parties and Congress as this is a mere attempt to defame our party. These allegations are a part of out opposition`s political strategy," said Sinha, briefing newspersons about the closed door meeting of state office bearers conducted by Rajnath Singh.

"Rajnathji told us to put these allegations aside and work hard to establish ourselves as the prime opposition of Trinamool Congress in the state," he said.

Congratulating the state BJP unit for their recent success, Rajnath Singh reportedly said the party activists throughout the nation are excited about BJP`s progress in Bengal.

"Rajnathji said that the BJP activists and supporters all over the country are proud and excited about the way the party is progressing in West Bengal. The people of the nation are looking up to BJP`s achievements in the state," Sinha said.

The state BJP leader claimed that there were detailed discussions about the state government`s atrocities and attacks on the BJP activists in Bengal.

"We have informed him how the state government is misusing its police and lodging false cases against the BJP leaders to stop the party from flourishing. The issues of cow smuggling and constant infiltration through the India-Bangladesh border were also discussed at length," he said.