Three-MP delegation of BJP to visit violence-hit Dhulagarh in West Bengal today

New Delhi: A three-MP delegation of BJP will visit Dhulagarh in West Bengal on Saturday to look into incidents of violence.

The party had said yesterday that its supporters and members of a particular community were being targeted.

They will submit its report to BJP national president Amit Shah.

"A team of three MPs will go to Dhulagarh to see the ground level situation in the area on December 24. They will talk to locals and will also try to meet the chief secretary of the state. Next day they will submit their complete report to Amit Shah ji," BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh had told PTI on December 22.

BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress has targeted Hindus in the area in Howrah district for their support to the saffron party.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday had enquired from the state Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha about the law and order situation there.

According to information received from the Governor's residence, Purakayastha had briefed Tripathi on the matter.

"The governor asked the DGP to ensure peace and law and order in the area and to take strict action against the culprits," a release issued by the Raj Bhavan had said.

Tension erupted in Dhulagarh when two groups reportedly clashed as a procession was brought out in the area last week.

As per a senior officer at the Howrah Commissionerate, police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control when the groups hurled bombs at each other.

(With PTI inputs)