TMC MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Khan joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Soumitra Khan joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy also present. pic.twitter.com/IDsBgB6IhF — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019

Before joining the BJP, Khan met party chief Amit Shah in Delhi. Khan represents Bishnupur in the Lok Sabha and was earlier a member of the state assembly as well.