Trinamool Congress expels Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra for anti-party activities

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress has expelled its Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra for anti-party activities, sources told news agency PTI.

Hazra was a professor at Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan in West Bengal. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2014.

"We have decided to expel both Anupam Hazra and Saumitra Khan for anti-party activities," said party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

Earlier in the day, the party had expelled Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat MP Saumitra Khan, who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both Khan and Hazra had spoken out against the TMC leadership recently.