Trinamool Congress sweeps West Bengal civic polls; BJP wins 6 wards, CPI(M), Congress fail to open account

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-headed Trinamool Congress on Thursday scored a landslide victory on Saturday in the West Bengal civic elections.

The TMC swept the municipal polls held on August 13 at Durgapur, Dhupguri, Buniyadpur, Coopers’ Notified Area, Nalhati, Panshkura and Haldia.

FINAL TALLY

- Trinamool bagged Haldia by winning all the 29 wards.

- Panskura: Out of total 18 wards Mamata Banerjeee's ruling party won 18.

- TMC swept the Durgapur Municipal Corporation; won all the 43 wards.

- Nalhati: TMC registered a comfortable win by bagging 14 out of 16 wards.

- Coopers' Camp (notified area) – All 12 wards are now with Trinamool. In 2012 polls, it had won only one ward.

- Buniyadpur: TMC won 13 out of total 14 wards; BJP manages to bag one.

- In Dhupguri, Trinamool won 12 wards.

Of the total 148 wards spread across various pockets of the state, the Trinamool Congress won an enviable 140 and the Bharatiya Janata Party six. Left Front partner Forward Bloc won one seat while an independent also emerged victorious.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, which heads the Left Front, and the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on Sunday.

The seven ULBs comprised the five municipalities of Panshkura and Haldia in East Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts respectively.

Polling was also held for one municipal corporation, the Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Burdwan West district and one notified authority, the Cooper's Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district.