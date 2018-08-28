हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb's fresh salvo: Ducks raise Oxygen level, good for kids' health

The Chief Minister said he wants to distribute ducks among villagers in his state because they recycle water their swimming increases Oxygen levels in water bodies.

File image (PTI)

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, whose 'quotable quotes' have earlier created nation-wide debates, is back in the limelight saying the ducks raise the Oxygen level in water bodies when they swim. 

The Chief Minister said he wants to distribute ducks among villagers in his state because they boost the rural economy. But he added saying ducks come with rare features -- they recycle water and their swimming increases Oxygen levels in water bodies which is very beneficial for fishes. 

CM Deb was speaking at the traditional boat race event at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake around water palace Neermahal. The chief minister told the audience that he planned to distribute 50,000 ducklings to fishermen who lived near the lake. The chief minister said that white ducklings would also be distributed to villagers across Tripura, especially at tourist destinations near waterbodies, to enhance natural beauty and boost the rural economy. 

It was then when he explained the rare 'findings' about them enhancing the Oxygen level in the water bodies. 

"When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the water body. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture (fish farming) will benefit and fish will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way," a report in Indian Express quoted CM Deb as saying. 

According to the Chief Minister, the benefits of duck-rearing do not end here. He said he wants every family to rear four to five ducks as children would greatly benefit from additional protein and vitamin supplements with it. He claimed the rearing of ducks and poultry was a part of the old village culture, which was damaged during the 25 years of CPM-led Left Front rule. 

Watch the video here: 

The Tripura Chief Minister has a habit of making bizarre statements. 

In April, the chief minister had claimed that the Internet is nothing new to India and that it existed even in the days of Mahabharata. The ancient India had access to the internet and artificial satellites in the age of the Mahabharata. In May, he claimed that Rabindranath Tagore gave away his Nobel Prize in protest against the British. He made the statement in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of 1919.

He also claimed that Gautam Buddha walked over the sea to Japan and former Miss World Diana Hayden was unworthy of being a beauty pageant winner.

