BJP

Two BJP workers murdered in Purulia, party blames TMC for killings

The BJP in Bengal said that 27 BJP workers have been killed out of which 5 have been killed in Purulia alone.

PURULIA: Two workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on Thursday murdered by miscreants in Purulia in West Bengal. The BJP held the Trinamool Congress responsible for the killings.

Twenty seven-year-old Deepak Mahato and his father 52-year-old Lalmohan Mahato were brutally killed on Wednesday. Tweeting about the incident, the BJP in Bengal said that 27 BJP workers have been killed out of which 5 have been killed in Purulia alone.

"TMC has become blood thirsty evil and turning Purulia and West Bengal into hell," the BJP Bengal tweeted.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state. 

"Killings continue in West Bengal. Despite continuous protests by the BJP and demands for investigation, Mamata Banerjee government is shielding the TMC goons who are on a killing spree," he tweeted.

