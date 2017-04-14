Uma Bharti taunts Mamata Banerjee, says BJP will form next govt in West Bengal
Kolkata: Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti on Friday held herself responsible for the appointment of Mamata Banerjee as the West Bengal Chief Minister, adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the state with absolute majority.
"I am the one responsible for her being the Chief Minister. I am not saying that we will remove her but we know she will be removed by the people`s agitation.
The BJP will form the government in West Bengal with an absolute majority just as we did in Assam and Haryana," Bharti said.Bharti asserted that Banerjee`s government cannot control the state`s situation and she ensures that riots take place in the state due to some or the other issue.
Commenting on the West Bengal Chief Minister`s plans to turn Kolkata into London, she said, "There was a bomb blast in London, cannot imagine Kolkata to be transformed into London.
"Bharti`s comments come in the wake of her party finishing second in the by-poll to Kanthi Dakshin assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district.
The Trinamool Congress retained the seat with the BJP pushing the Left Front candidate to the third position.
Banerjee, has, however, accused the opposition parties in Bengal of transferring votes to one another and said she was least bothered about who emerged as her party`s principal opposition.
The West Bengal assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2019.
