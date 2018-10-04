हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
history-sheeters

Undertrial prisoners make dramatic bid to escape from police custody in West Bengal - WATCH

Three under-trial prisoners attacked cops with bombs to escape in West Bengal. 

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, three notorious criminals hurled bombs on policemen while they were being taken to court in West Bengal's East Midnapore district and fled from the scene.

According to ANI, the three history-sheeters, including Karna Bera, were being taken to Contai Court in East Midnapore when the policemen were attacked.

The entire incident was caught on camera. 

Bera, a notorious criminal, hurled bombs on the policemen while trying to flee from police custody. 

The bomb attack on policemen triggered panic among the locals present there.

Taking advantage of the ensuing melee, the three managed to flee from the scene. 

While Bera was later caught by police, the other two managed to escape.

