हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suicide

Upset over alleged affair between wife and her brother-in-law, husband commits suicide

Suspecting an illicit relationship between his wife and her brother-in-law, a 32-year-old man committed suicide in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

Upset over alleged affair between wife and her brother-in-law, husband commits suicide

KOLKATA: Suspecting an illicit relationship between his wife and her brother-in-law, a 32-year-old man committed suicide in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

The deceased, Samir Mondal, was married to Tuktuk for over two years. The couple has six-month-old son and lived in North Rajapur village. 

Mondal's sister alleged that Tuktuk had an affair with her brother-in-law over a period of time. It became the chief bone of contention between the couple right from the start of the marriage.

On Monday, the couple argued over the issue.

Immediately after, Mondal slashed his wrists in an attempt to kill himself but failed. Later, he hung himself from the roof ceiling.

Canning Police station is investigating the matter.  Authorities have took away the body for post-mortem. 

In a major verdict last month, the Supreme Court announced that adultery law under Section 497 is unconstitutional and though it can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage, it cannot be a criminal offence.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra unanimously struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it manifestly arbitrary, archaic and violative of the rights to equality and equal opportunity to women.

Tags:
Suicideaffairillicit affair

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close