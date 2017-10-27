Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
WATCH: Mobile phone emits smoke, leaves man injured in West Bengal

A person on Thursday suffered injuries after a mobile phone kept in his pocket suddenly emitted smoke.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Kolkata: A person on Thursday suffered injuries after a mobile phone kept in his pocket suddenly emitted smoke.

The incident took place in West Bengal's West Midnapore district.

A video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed a CCTV footage which captured accident while the man was sitting inside a shop.

Fortunately, he managed to escape major injuries.

