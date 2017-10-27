WATCH: Mobile phone emits smoke, leaves man injured in West Bengal
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ANI
Kolkata: A person on Thursday suffered injuries after a mobile phone kept in his pocket suddenly emitted smoke.
The incident took place in West Bengal's West Midnapore district.
A video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed a CCTV footage which captured accident while the man was sitting inside a shop.
#WATCH: Smoke emits from a mobile phone kept in a person's pocket in West Midnapore, man suffers minor injuries. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/oN68lAzpAZ
— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017
Fortunately, he managed to escape major injuries.