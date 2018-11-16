WB: TMC leader worships cow; says don't need Hindu certificate from BJP for 'gau puja'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Bajaj

WB: TMC leader worships cow; says don&#039;t need Hindu certificate from BJP for &#039;gau puja&#039;

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal MLA Dinesh Bajaj was seen performing 'gau puja' (cow worship) on the occasion of Gopastami in North 24 Pargana's Badu. 

Fourteen cows were worshipped by the TMC leader, decorating the bovines with chunris and offering special food.

"Cow is God. She's our mother. Cow worship is not only for the BJP or RSS. She is our god and we have every right to worship them. We don't have to take Hindu certificate from BJP. We will worship our god and respect others too," Bajaj told Zee News.

Bajaj, ex-MLA from Jorasanko, started the initiative of worshipping cows last year.

“For the first time, a special 'Ganga Arati' has also been organised at Kolkata Princep Ghat on November 22, where priests are coming all the way from Beneras,” he added.

The Opposition in the state has often blamed the ruling TMC of undertaking actions for minority appeasement.

TMC leaders, however, dismissed all the allegations, claiming that they respect all religions.

This is not the first time that the party and its members have turned to cow politics.

Last year, in an effort to counter the BJP, TMC government decided to distribute cows to households in rural areas ahead of the panchayat polls.

