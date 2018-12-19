हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cooch Behar school

West Bengal: 2 teachers shot at in Cooch Behar's school, probe on

The incident took place at a private primary school in Gitaldaha.

ANI photo

Kolkata: Two teachers were shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar while they were taking classes on Wednesday. The incident took place at a private primary school in Gitaldaha.

The teachers, who are said to be TMC workers, were shot at by some bike-borne miscreants.

They forcefully entered the school premises and entered the classroom 

The injured are reportedly identified as Majnu Hussain and Manowara Hussain.

Both the teachers have been admitted to a local hospital. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

