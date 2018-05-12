West Bengal: 7 members of wedding party dead after bus falls into pond in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: At least seven persons were dead after the bus they travelling in fell into a pond in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

The bus was returning from a wedding party when the incident took place at Jiranpur under Tupamari police station late last night.

Out of the seven dead, three members belonged to a same family. A five-year-old girl, Nishita Saha, was among those dead. Other deceased persons were identified as Sadhon Saha ( 36), Gopal Saha (32), Balaram Saha (45), Subrota Saha (28), Gopal Deb (42) and and Bapi Burman (22).

The party was returning to Bhetaguri from Baxirhat in midnight last night.

The dead identified as Sadhon Saha ( 36), Gopal Saha (32), Nishita Saha ( 5) Balaram Saha (45), Subrota Saha (28), Gopal Deb (42) and and Bapi Burman (22).

According to the police, the car drowned in deep water of the pond.