West Bengal Advocate-General Jayanta Mitra resigns over difference of opinion with Mamata govt

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 18:37

Kolkata: West Bengal's Advocate-General Jayanta Mitra on Tuesday resigned following difference of opinion with the state government.

He tendered his resignation to Governor K N Tripathi. "I sent my resignation to the Governor this afternoon," Mitra told PTI here.

On being asked about the reason for his resignation, he said, "I was having difference of opinion with the state government on certain issues." "My job is to plead the cases in the best interest of the state and I have done so during my tenure," Mitra added.

