KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Dulal Chandra Das is leading by a huge margin of over 33,000 votes from Maheshtala Assembly constituency after six rounds of counting. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate is on the second spot, followed by BJP.

The seat fell vacant after TMC MLA Kasturi Das' death in February 2018.

Amid a tight layer of security, the counting of votes for bypolls to 10 crucial Legislative Assembly constituencies began on Thursday morning.