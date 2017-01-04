West Bengal BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house attacked with bombs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers allegedly attacked West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya's house with bombs in Hooghly district last night.

Three men, with their faces covered, came in a motorcycle to her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at 9 PM yesterday and started hurling bombs.

The BJP leader said in her complaint that it was the handiwork of "anti-socials harboured by the TMC".

TMC leader Tapan Dasgupta has denied any involvement of his party members in the incident.

A case has been registered by the police.

Earlier, the BJP office was attacked in Kolkata by the students wing of Trinamool Congress over the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed in large numbers near the BJP state headquarters.

As the news of the MP's arrest spread, hundreds of Trinamool activists took to the streets.

The Trinamool supporters shouted slogans and blocked the entrances to the BJP office. A few BJP workers bled from the head as they spoke to the media.

Carrying TMC flags and shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agitated party workers accused the BJP of pursuing vendetta politics.

Some cars parked in the alley leading to the office were vandalised and stones pelted at the building.

The situation became worse in the evening as thousands of Trinamool supporters broke police barricades and jostled with police personnel posted in front of the BJP office.

The CBI yesterday arrested Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, the second of a party MP within a week.

The CBI last week arrested Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tapas Pal, who was director in two companies of Rose Valley, had been under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for some time.