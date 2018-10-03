हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

West Bengal: Constable establishes residential school in Purulia to provide free education to tribal children

In a welcoming news, a constable started a residential school in West Bengal's Purulia to provide free education to the tribal children, as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

A constable with the Kolkata traffic police, Arup Mukherjee, established 'Puncha Nabadisha Model School' in Purulia's Puncha area. 

Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee expressed his happiness when the children consider him a father figure. The West Bengal constable started the school with around 15-20 students and currently the school houses more than 100 children. Mukherjee spend Rs 45,000 per month for the students of the school. 

He, however, regretted saying that he cannot provide the children with good food as he doesn't take help from the government.

"I feel happy when these children call me daddy or baba (father). I started this school with 15-20 children now there are more than 100 of them. I spend Rs 45,000 every month here but I can't provide them with good food as I don't take any help from government," said Arup Mukherjee.

