West Bengal Gram Panchayat Election Results 2018: Full list of winning candidates in zilla parishads

KOLKATA: The counting for West Bengal Gram Panchayat Election Results 2018 is currently underway in more than 200 centres across the state. A three-tiered security layer has been thrown outside each counting centre. The chief parties in the fray for WB rural polls are Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The gram panchayat polls were marked with violence, with 12 died and over 40 injured. Reports of miscreants stopping the voters from exercising their franchise, booth capturing and destroying ballot boxes emerged from several districts.

Watch West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2018 LIVE streaming on Zee News

The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. The zilla parishads are Bankura, Burdwan, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Howrah, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Siliguri MP, Kolkata-North, Alipurduar, Kolkata-South and Paschim Burdwan.

Complete list of winning candidates will be updates as the Zilla parishad results are announced:

Bankura District

Seat Name Winning Candidate Party SALTORA/ZP-1 SALTORA/ZP-2 MEJHIA/ZP-3 GANGAJALGHATI/ZP-4 GANGAJALGHATI/ZP-5 CHHATNA/ZP-6 CHHATNA/ZP-7 CHHATNA/ZP-8 INDPUR/ZP-9 INDPUR/ZP-10 HIRBUNDH/ZP-11 KHATRA/ZP-12 KHATRA/ZP-13 RANIBUNDH/ZP-14 RANIBUNDH/ZP-15 RAIPUR/ZP-16 RAIPUR/ZP-17 SARENGA/ZP-18 SARENGA/ZP-19 SIMLAPAL/ZP-20 SIMLAPAL/ZP-21 TALDANGRA/ZP-22 TALDANGRA/ZP-23 BANKURA-I/ZP-24 BANKURA-I/ZP-25 BANKURA-II/ZP-26 BANKURA-II/ZP-27 BARJORA/ZP-28 BARJORA/ZP-29 BARJORA/ZP-30 ONDA/ZP-31 ONDA/ZP-32 ONDA/ZP-33 BISHNUPUR/ZP-34 BISHNUPUR/ZP-35 JOYPUR/ZP-36 JOYPUR/ZP-37 KOTULPUR/ZP-38 KOTULPUR/ZP-39 KOTULPUR/ZP-40 INDUS/ZP-41 INDUS/ZP-42 PATRASAYAR/ZP-43 PATRASAYAR/ZP-44 SONAMUKHI/ZP-45 SONAMUKHI/ZP-46

BURDWAN District