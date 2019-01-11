हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal IAS officer

West Bengal IAS officer Nikhil Nirmal, who was caught on camera thrashing youth, transferred

Nikhil Nirmal has been transferred to the post of MD, State Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd.

West Bengal IAS officer Nikhil Nirmal, who was caught on camera thrashing youth, transferred
Play

Kolkata: Alipurduar District Magistrate, Nikhil Nirmal, who had courted controversy after being caught on camera thrashing a young man inside a police station for allegedly making lewd comments at his wife on a social media platform, has been transferred.

Confirming the development, a senior West Bengal government official said that Nirmal has been transferred to the post of Managing Director of the state Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd.

The 2011-batch IAS officer had earlier been asked to go on leave for 10 days after the video surfaced on Monday.

Subhanjan Das will be the new Alipurduar District Magistrate, the official said.

In the video that went viral, Nirmal and his wife were seen beating up the man inside Falakata Police Station in the presence of the Inspector-in-Charge (IC).

The IAS officer and his wife were also heard hurling abuses at the man in the video.

The incident evoked a sharp response from various human rights organisations, which strongly condemned the incident and demanded action against the DM and the Inspector of Falakata Police Station.

Tags:
West Bengal IAS officerNikhil NirmalIAS officer viral videoWest BengalAlipurduar District Magistrate

Must Watch