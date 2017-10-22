West Bengal: Local trains collide in Medinipur district, four injured

Kolkata: Four people were injured on Sunday after a Balichak-Howrah local train collided with a Midnapur-Howrah train in West Bengal's Midnapur district.

The incident took place between Panskura and Khirai station.

Earlier in the day, a major train accident was averted on Howrah-New Delhi route in Burdwan district in West Bengal due to the alertness and swift action taken by a local resident.

According to ANI, the man upon noticing loose fishplates, meant to keep rail tracks intact, waived a red cloth so as to alet the driver of the aproaching train and other railways officials present there.

The driver of the approaching train sensed trouble after noticing a man waving the nred flag and applied brakes to halt the train.

By halting the train several metres away from the site of the trouble, the driver saved many innocent lives and averted a major train tragedy.