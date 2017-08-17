West Bengal Municipality Poll Results: As it happened

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in all seven urban local bodies, where elections were held on August 13.

Here are the LIVE updates:

- Trinamool Congress registers a thumping majority.

Buniyadpur (14 wards) – TMC won 13

Coopers’ Camp (12 wards) – TMC won 12

Dhupguri (16 wards) – TMC won 12

Durgapur (43 wards) – 27 declared, TMC won 27. Counting in progress

Haldia (29 wards) – TMC won 29

Nalhati (16 wards) – TMC won 14

Panshkura (18 wards) – TMC won 17

- Durgapur Municipal Corporation: Total wards 43; results of 33 wards declared, TMC wins 33

- TMC bags Durgapur Municipal Corporation by winning 27 out of 43 wards. Counting is going on.

- Durgapur Municipal Corporation: Trinamool's winning streak continues, wins 24/44 wards. Counting on.

- Panshkura Municipality: Final results are out; Trinamool Congress wins 17/18 wards.

- Trinamool wins all wards of Haldia Municipality

- Trinamool wins in 22/43 wards at Durgapur Municipal Corporation. Counting on.

- Trinamool Congress bags Dhupguri Municipality, wins 12/16 wards

- Trinamool wins 12/16 wards in Dhupguri Municipality. Counting in progress

- Trinamool gets majority in Panshkura municipality, wins 10/18 wards. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins 17/29 wards in Haldia Municipality. Counting in progress

- Trinamool wins in 9/16 wards at Dhupguri municipality. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins 8/18 wards in Panshkura Municipality. Counting in progress

- Mamata Banerjee-led TMC wins 9/29 wards in Haldia Municipality. Counting in progress

- TMC wins Nalhati Municipality by winning 14/16 wards

- The ruling Trinamool wins in 7/43 wards at Durgapur Municipal Corporation. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins in 10/16 wards at Nalhati municipality. Counting on.

- Buniyadpur municipality - TMC wins 13 out of total 14 wards; BJP manages to bag one.

- Trinamool wins ALL 12 wards at Coopers' Camp (notified area).

- Trinamool Congress wins in 10/12 wards at Coopers' Camp (notified area). Counting on.

- TMC wins bypoll in one ward of Jhargram municipality.

- Trinamool wins in 9/14 wards at Buniyadpur municipality. Counting on.

- The ruling TMC wins in 4/18 wards at Panshkura municipality. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins in 6/16 wards at Dhupguri municipality. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins in 3/16 wards at Dhupguri municipality. Counting on.

- Trinamool wins in 3/16 wards at Nalhati municipality. Counting on.

- Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress wins in 6/12 wards at Coopers’ Camp (notified area). Counting on.

The municipalities that went to polls on August 13 were Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts. Durgapur Municipal Corporation in Burdwan West and Cooper's Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district were the two other urban local bodies where the election was held.

By-polls were held in ward number 12 under Champdani municipality and ward number 7 of Jhargram municipality.