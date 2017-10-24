West Bengal: Mystery fever grips North 24 Parganas, several dead

KOLKATA: An unknown fever has gripped the North 24 Parganas district. Several people have allegedly died due this this known illness.

No official or authority is ready to speak on the death figures.

North 24 Parganas district's Habra, Deganga, Bongaon are the primary regions to have been affected with this unknown fever.

The sick have been admitted to ID Hospital and R.G Kar hospital.

The 'unknown' fever, suspected to be dengue by officials, have claimed at least 12 lives in Deganga alone. The overall death figure in the district could be as high as 40, claim locals.

West Bengal has been reeling under dengue deaths over the last few months.