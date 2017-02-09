West Bengal opposition leader shifted to Apollo hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal opposition leader Abdul Mannan, who was taken ill during a scuffle with the security staff in the state assembly, was shifted to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Thursday, officials said.

"He has been brought to the emergency ward where the doctors are examining him. The protocol for treatment will be finalised after the investigations are complete," a hospital source told IANS.

Mannan had to be admitted to the G.D. Hospital in central Kolkata on Wednesday due to high blood pressure and a complete heart blockage after he was forcibly removed by the security staff following his suspension by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Mannan and other opposition legislators were protesting against the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2017, brought by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, which envisages stringent measures against destruction of public property.

The Speaker slapped a two-day suspension on Mannan for disobeying his order to remove aprons, placards and posters containing pictures of the vandalism in the assembly lobby on November 30, 2006, by then opposition Trinamool Congress members.

Defying the Speaker, Mannan went near the Speaker`s podium in the House.

Other Congress legislators also joined the scuffle.