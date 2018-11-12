हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone gaja

West Bengal preps up for Cyclone Gaja; warns of rainfall in Sundarbans

Cyclone Gaja, which is expected to intensify as a 'severe storm' in the next 24 hours, will also impact parts of West Bengal, informed the state government.

Representational Image

Cyclone Gaja, which is expected to intensify as a 'severe storm' in the next 24 hours, will also impact parts of West Bengal, informed the state government.

Parts of Sundarbans and nearby areas are expected to recieve rainfall. Entire North Bengal will remain cloudy for the next three days. 

Night temperatures will dip to 20 to 22 degrees, said the state.

Fishermen have been adviced not to venture into sea over the next two to three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the sea will remain “very rough” as cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam on November 15, Thursday. 

Speaking to mediapersons, IMD Chennai director said that fishermen had been advised not to venture in the sea till November 15.

“Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' now lies at about 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam during forenoon on November 15,” he said.

“Sea will be very rough, fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till November 15,” the IMD Chennai director further said.

