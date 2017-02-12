West Bengal: Two arrested for killing student in Krishnanagar
Krishnanagar: Two persons were arrested after the body of a boy, who was missing since February 8 was today found at Jahangirpur in Nadia district, police said.
"Debashish Bhowmik, a student of Donbosco school in Krishna nagar of the district was missing since February 8. His body was found near a roadside ditch in Jahangirpur area," they said.
"The duo arrested have been identified as Amit Ray and Subhash Das, who are the students of the same school," police said.
"The victim, a resident of Peon Paada under Kotwali police station, was strangulated by the two persons over a dispute involving money," they said adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:01
