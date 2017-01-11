10 countries less populated than Delhi

New Delhi: According to United Nation's survey, conducted in 2014, the total population of New Delhi stood at 25 million. It is estimated that by 2030, it may reach 36 million.

Believe it or not, there are countries that are less populated that our capital city. Want to know which are they? Here is a list of 10 such countries:

1. New Zealand: This tiny island country has a population of 4.471 million.

2. Norway has a total population of 5.084 million.

3. Finland has a total population of 5.4 million making it the third most sparsely populated country after Iceland and Norway in Europe.

4. Israel has a population of Israel is 8.059 million according to 2013 census.

5. Switzerland has a population of 8.081 million that is equal to the population of a zone in our capital city.

6. Singapore: This south asian country stands at a population of 9.346 million.

7. Zimbawe has a population of 14.15 million, making it one of the least populated countries in the world.

8. Netherlands has a total population of 16.8 million as per 2013 census. It is also the 64th most populated country in the world.

9. Sri Lanka, our neighbouring country, is nearly 20 million in population as per 2012 census.

10. Taiwan has a total population is 23.37 million sprawling across 36,000sqkm area. It stands a world’s sixteenth most populated countries.

Perhaps, it is time to make a move to any of these less populated countries.