10-day anti-White Supremacy march to demand Donald Trump's removal

Washington: Anti- White Supremacy protestors will demand President Donald Trump removal from office by starting a 10-day march from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The March is set to on August 28 and end in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Organizers say the march will be followed by an occupation of Washington, D.C. with daily nonviolent demonstrations, reported The Hill.

"This is the time to confront white supremacy in our government and throughout our history. We demand that President Trump to be removed from office for allying himself with this ideology of hate and we demand an agenda that repairs the damage it's done to our country and its people," the website for the march reads.

A number of activist groups such as the Women's March, Working Families Party, the Action Group Network, United We Dream, Color of Change, and others will be participating in the March to Confront White Supremacy.

Violence erupted in Charlottesville earlier this month at a protest when a man with alleged ties to white nationalists killed one person and injured dozens more by ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Tensions were further inflamed when Trump responded to the violence by blaming "many sides" for the violence.

The Charlottesville Police Department has charged three people in relation to the violence that followed the "Unite the Right" rally there on August 12.

Police said the Criminal Investigations Division charged Daniel Borden, 18, of Ohio with malicious wounding.

He was arrested Friday and is currently in the custody of the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police also charged Alex Michael Ramos, 33, with malicious wounding and is currently wanted by the police department.

Both of these charges are in relation to an assault that happened in the 500 block of East Market Street in Charlottesville.

Police charged Richard Wilson Preston, 52, of Maryland, with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. Police said this is in relation to a shots fired incident on August 12 in the 100 block of West Market Street in Charlottesville.

Preston was arrested Saturday and is currently in the custody of the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson, Maryland.