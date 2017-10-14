Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

100 Islamic State fighters in Raqqa surrendered in last 24 hours: US-led coalition

 Around 100 Islamic State fighters have surrendered in Syria's Raqqa in the last 24 hours and were "removed from the city", a spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State told Reuters on Saturday. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 14, 2017, 13:27 PM IST
Comments |
100 Islamic State fighters in Raqqa surrendered in last 24 hours: US-led coalition

Beirut: Around 100 Islamic State fighters have surrendered in Syria's Raqqa in the last 24 hours and were "removed from the city", a spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State told Reuters on Saturday. 

"We still expect difficult fighting in the days ahead and will not set a time for when we think (Islamic State) will be completely defeated in Raqqa," Colonel Ryan Dillon said in an emailed statement. 
 

Tags:
Islamic stateRaqqaUnited States
Next
Story

Canadian says child killed, wife raped during Afghan kidnapping

Trending