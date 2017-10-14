100 Islamic State fighters in Raqqa surrendered in last 24 hours: US-led coalition
Around 100 Islamic State fighters have surrendered in Syria's Raqqa in the last 24 hours and were "removed from the city", a spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State told Reuters on Saturday.
Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 14, 2017, 13:27 PM IST
"We still expect difficult fighting in the days ahead and will not set a time for when we think (Islamic State) will be completely defeated in Raqqa," Colonel Ryan Dillon said in an emailed statement.