close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Suicide bombers attack camp in north Cameroon, 11 people dead

Authorities in northern Cameroon say 11 people are dead after two suicide bombers attacked a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram extremist violence in the region. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:38

Cameroon: Authorities in northern Cameroon say 11 people are dead after two suicide bombers attacked a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram extremist violence in the region. 

Governor Midjiyawa Bakari of the Far North region said today that the dead include the two girls who detonated their explosives at the displacement camp in Kolofata.

He says several dozen others were wounded, including 15 who were taken to the hospital in Mora. 

Authorities believe the girls had entered Cameroon the night before from neighboring Nigeria. 

Northern Cameroon has seen a rise in attacks launched by the Nigeria-based Boko Haram. 

The extremists are known for kidnapping young girls and often use children to carry out bomb attacks.

TAGS

cameroonSuicide bombbomb attackBoko Haram

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence
World

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have...

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday
WorldAsia

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...
World

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...

&#039;Bedroom jehadis&#039; new target of security forces in Kashmir, as social media turns virtual battleground
Jammu and Kashmir

'Bedroom jehadis' new target of security forces i...

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for forgery, is 42-year-old, father to two children: Board
Bihar

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for...

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism
India

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video