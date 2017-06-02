Suicide bombers attack camp in north Cameroon, 11 people dead

Cameroon: Authorities in northern Cameroon say 11 people are dead after two suicide bombers attacked a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram extremist violence in the region.

Governor Midjiyawa Bakari of the Far North region said today that the dead include the two girls who detonated their explosives at the displacement camp in Kolofata.

He says several dozen others were wounded, including 15 who were taken to the hospital in Mora.

Authorities believe the girls had entered Cameroon the night before from neighboring Nigeria.

Northern Cameroon has seen a rise in attacks launched by the Nigeria-based Boko Haram.

The extremists are known for kidnapping young girls and often use children to carry out bomb attacks.