close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

11 killed in clash with Venezuelan soldiers: Authorities

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 09:36

Caracas, Sep 13 (AP) Venezuelan authorities say gunmen assaulted an army patrol in an eastern area where illegal mining has become increasingly common, and 11 of the attackers were killed and one soldier was wounded in the gunbattle.

Officials said yesterday that the soldiers were patrolling in a remote part of Bolivar province when they were ambushed Sunday.

Lawmaker Americo de Grazia says the opposition-controlled National Assembly is opening an inquiry. He says the men killed included illegal mine workers.

Seventeen miners were killed by a paramilitary group last year at a mine near the site of Sunday's clash.

TAGS

VenezuelaVenezuela clash

From Zee News

Maharashtra

Mumbai: 20-year-old medical student hangs herself in hostel...

Gurgaon Ryan International School student murder case: &#039;SIT suspects involvement of a third person&#039;
Haryana

Gurgaon Ryan International School student murder case:...

BJP corporator Daya Gaikwad accused of raping Thane woman, case registered
MaharashtraMumbai

BJP corporator Daya Gaikwad accused of raping Thane woman,...

Apple iPhone X: Key features you want to know
Mobiles

Apple iPhone X: Key features you want to know

Badrinath gets over 7.5 lakh pilgrims in 2017
India

Badrinath gets over 7.5 lakh pilgrims in 2017

Badrinath gets over 7.5 lakh pilgrims
India

Badrinath gets over 7.5 lakh pilgrims

World

Berlin in political dog fight over airport chaos

World

Edie Windsor: Gay rights trailblazer dies at 88

World

Authorities says 11 killed in clash with Venezuelan soldier...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi