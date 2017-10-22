11 killed in continued violence in Ethiopia's restive region

Addis Ababa: Regional officials in Ethiopia say 11 people were killed in clashes in the restive Oromia region as the country continues to experience anti- government protests that at times lead to ethnic violence.

The Oromia and Amhara regional states spokesmen today issued statements after a week of unrest in Oromia that reportedly caused major business disruptions and the burning of several vehicles and properties in various locations.

Addis Arega, spokesman of the Oromia region, said in a Facebook post today that eight ethnic Oromos and three Amharas were killed in the Buno Bedele zone of the Oromia region.

Spokesman for the Amhara region Nigusu Tilahun said on Sunday that in addition to the 11 killings properties were destroyed and citizens displacemed.