11 militants die in Afghan operation

According to a ministry statement, the insurgents were killed and 17 others injured when Taliban militants attacked police checkpoints in Sarobi district on Saturday evening.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:46

Kabul: At least 11 militants were killed when the Afghan police repelled a Taliban attack in Pakika province, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a ministry statement, the insurgents were killed and 17 others injured when Taliban militants attacked police checkpoints in Sarobi district on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

No police official was injured in the operation, the statement said.

The Taliban have yet to make any comment.

TAGS

AfghanKabulTaliban attackPakika provinceSarobi district

