11-year-old shoots grandmother, self after being told to clean room

Los Angeles: In a tragic turn of events, an 11-year-old boy shot his grandmother and later himself, after being asked to clean his room.

The incident took place on Saturday in Litchfield Park area of Arizona, twenty miles northwest of Phoenix.

Yvonne Woodard, 65, and her husband had repeatedly asked the boy to tidy his room throughout the day, who refused to comply. Later at around 5 pm, the couple sat down to watch television when the minor allegedly sneaked up from behind and shot his grandmother in the back of the head.

The husband initially ran to catch the boy but then turned to help his wife. At this time, the boy himself.

The couple had full custody of the child. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez told local media that the gun belonged to the grandfather.