हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

12 killed, 14 injured in blast at funeral ceremony in Afghanistan

A suicide attacker blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least twelve people and wounding 14 others, Afghan media reported.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 31, 2017, 16:29 PM IST
Comments |
12 killed, 14 injured in blast at funeral ceremony in Afghanistan

Jalalabad (Afghanistan): A suicide attacker blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least twelve people and wounding 14 others, Afghan media reported.

"The attacker detonated himself during the funeral ceremony for a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes," the Nangarhar provincial governor's office said in a statement.

 

 

Tags:
AfghanistanAfghanistan blastAfghanistan funeral
Next
Story

January 1 marks mass birthday in Afghanistan. Know why

Trending