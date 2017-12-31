12 killed, 14 injured in blast at funeral ceremony in Afghanistan
A suicide attacker blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least twelve people and wounding 14 others, Afghan media reported.
"The attacker detonated himself during the funeral ceremony for a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes," the Nangarhar provincial governor's office said in a statement.