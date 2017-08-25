12 killed in IS attack on Kabul mosque

Kabul: At least 12 people, including two attackers, were killed and 23 others were injured in a suicide bombing and subsequent armed assault on a Shia mosque here on Friday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Imam Zaman Mosque in Khair Khana neighbourhood at 1.30 p.m. Two gunmen then stormed into the mosque as worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We can confirm that 10 people, including five women, were killed and 23 others sustained injuries in the attack," a police official said.

He said the two attackers were killed by police forces and the situation was under control.

The IS group`s news outlet Amaq said IS militants had carried out a "commando" attack on the mosque.

Friday`s attack is the first major one in Afghanistan since US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his new strategy for the country, which includes sending more US troops.

Trump`s announcement was celebrated by Afghan authorities, while the Taliban threatened that Afghanistan would turn into a "graveyard" for US soldiers.