close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

12 killed in IS attack on Kabul mosque

A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Imam Zaman Mosque in Khair Khana neighbourhood at 1.30 pm. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 20:34
12 killed in IS attack on Kabul mosque

Kabul: At least 12 people, including two attackers, were killed and 23 others were injured in a suicide bombing and subsequent armed assault on a Shia mosque here on Friday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Imam Zaman Mosque in Khair Khana neighbourhood at 1.30 p.m. Two gunmen then stormed into the mosque as worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We can confirm that 10 people, including five women, were killed and 23 others sustained injuries in the attack," a police official said. 

He said the two attackers were killed by police forces and the situation was under control.

The IS group`s news outlet Amaq said IS militants had carried out a "commando" attack on the mosque.

Friday`s attack is the first major one in Afghanistan since US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his new strategy for the country, which includes sending more US troops.

Trump`s announcement was celebrated by Afghan authorities, while the Taliban threatened that Afghanistan would turn into a "graveyard" for US soldiers.

TAGS

KabulIslamic stateAttackImam Zaman MosqueKhair Khana

From Zee News

Violence in Haryana is deeply distressing, urge everyone to maintain peace: PM Modi
HaryanaIndia

Violence in Haryana is deeply distressing, urge everyone to...

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below red mark
Assam

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below r...

Dera chief lodged in make-shift jail in Rohtak
India

Dera chief lodged in make-shift jail in Rohtak

Tamil Nadu: DMK urges Governor Vidyasagar Rao to ask CM K Palaniswami to prove majority
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: DMK urges Governor Vidyasagar Rao to ask CM K P...

Tamil Nadu: MLAs loyal to TTV Dinakaran vacate resort, move into hotel
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: MLAs loyal to TTV Dinakaran vacate resort, move...

EuropeWorld

NATO chief demands Russian 'transparency' on war...

Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit report on I-Day celebrations
Uttar PradeshIndia

Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit rep...

North East

Twin blasts rock Manipur's New Pheijang village

Sharad Yadav faction moves Election Commission, JD(U) asks him to skip Lalu Prasad&#039;s rally
India

Sharad Yadav faction moves Election Commission, JD(U) asks...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India